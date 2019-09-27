Ex-Ciena Worker Can't Save Race Bias Suit At 4th Circ.

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday refused to revive a former Ciena worker's suit alleging he was fired because he was black, finding the ex-employee didn't show he had been meeting the company's expectations for his work. The three-judge panel in its unanimous opinion affirmed the district court's award of summary judgment to Ciena Corp. and Mark Gorman on William Parker's race discrimination claim under Section 1981 of the U.S. Code. His allegations didn't pass muster under the burden-shifting framework established by the U.S. Supreme Court in McDonnell Douglas v. Green in 1973, the panel held. To succeed on his claim under...

