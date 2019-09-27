Abbott Gets Win In 20-Year-Old Age Bias Suit OK'd

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appellate court has let stand Abbott Laboratories' trial win in a two-decade long age discrimination suit, rejecting a former employee's bid to upend a verdict in the pharmaceutical giant's favor and send the case to trial for the sixth time. A three-judge panel of the Tenth Appellate District of Ohio's Court of Appeals upheld a 2017 state jury verdict in favor of Abbott Laboratories over age discrimination and other claims brought by former employee David Jelinek, turning aside a trio of arguments by Jelinek challenging the outcome. "Based on the foregoing, appellant's three assignments of error are overruled,...

