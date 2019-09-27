Abrams & Bayliss, Olshan Frome Seek $22M For Medley Deal

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Abrams & Bayliss LLP and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP are seeking $22 million in fees for their work brokering a $47 million cash and stock deal on behalf of a putative investor class that challenged Medley Capital Corp.'s proposed complex merger with Sierra Income Corp., according to filings in Delaware Chancery Court. Late Thursday, the two firms filed a brief asking the court to approve the proposed settlement and award the fees after their clients, investment advisory firm FrontFour Capital Group LLC and its hedge fund FrontFour Master Fund Ltd., signed off on the deal with Medley and its directors on...

