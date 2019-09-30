NC Judge Censured For Abusing Handcuffing Authority

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court has decided to censure a state court judge who had a woman handcuffed and taken out of the courtroom without a contempt hearing as a way to pressure her teenage sons to agree to a visit with their father. The court on Friday agreed with a recommendation by the state’s Judicial Conduct Commission that Judge Angela C. Foster should be censured for willful misconduct, refusing to allow all parties a chance to be heard and for failing to behave in a way that promotes public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary. The high court also...

