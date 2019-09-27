Washington To Ban Flavored Vape Products, Including THC

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday that he will direct state health officials to ban all flavored vaping products, falling in line with other states that have announced bans in the wake of a national outbreak of lung illnesses. Inslee’s executive order asks the state board of health to impose the ban, which would include flavored THC products, at the board’s next meeting on Oct. 9. He also instructed Washington’s Department of Health and its Liquor and Cannabis Board to “take immediate action” — once the causes of the lung injury outbreak are identified — to ban products containing the causes...

