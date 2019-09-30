Fed. Circ. Asked To Reverse Riot Games' PTAB Wins

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A video chat company is asking the Federal Circuit to revive two in-game messaging patents challenged by video game makers Riot Games Inc. and Valve Corp., saying the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ignored its arguments that prior art did not render the patents obvious. After the PTAB invalidated PalTalk Holdings Inc.'s patents for being obvious in light of prior art, the company said in a 67-page brief filed Friday that the board improperly found that some of the disputed claims were made obvious by a combination of prior art references — notably, an earlier patent publication known as Aldred....

