Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Asked To Reverse Riot Games' PTAB Wins

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A video chat company is asking the Federal Circuit to revive two in-game messaging patents challenged by video game makers Riot Games Inc. and Valve Corp., saying the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ignored its arguments that prior art did not render the patents obvious.

After the PTAB invalidated PalTalk Holdings Inc.'s patents for being obvious in light of prior art, the company said in a 67-page brief filed Friday that the board improperly found that some of the disputed claims were made obvious by a combination of prior art references — notably, an earlier patent publication known as Aldred....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents