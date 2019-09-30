Ex-Shkreli Employee's Expanded $1.3M Fraud Suit Lives On

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge has ruled that a former employee of convicted "pharma bro" fraudster Martin Shkreli at Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC, now Vyera Pharmaceuticals, can move forward with his fraud and contract suit against Shkreli and tack on another five claims, but must jettison his RICO claim. Edward Painter, onetime director of investor relations for Turing, seeks $1.3 million in his suit alleging that Shkreli forced him to invest $275,000 in the company, but never received stock. Shkreli was convicted in August 2017 of securities fraud and conspiracy and is serving a seven-year sentence. U.S. Judge Carol Bagley Amon reasoned Friday in a ruling on a motion to dismiss...

