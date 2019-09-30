Crypto Firm Accuses Telemed Startup Of Investment Scam

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency investors have sued a telemedicine startup in California federal court for allegedly swindling them out of more than $1 million, not providing the promised services and diverting their funds to a new venture. In a 20-count complaint filed Friday, Cypto Asset Fund LLC and investors Timothy Enneking and Kyle Chaykowski claim cryptocurrency startup MedCredits Inc. and its executives violated federal securities law and state unfair competition law. They also allege breach of contract and fraud for the startup taking cash in exchange for so-called MEDX tokens that never materialized. "MedCredits and the individual defendants never rolled out the MEDX platform,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS