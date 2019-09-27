Cox Can't Get Discovery Sanction In Pirating Fight With Labels

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- There is no evidence the major record labels suing Cox Communications for turning a blind eye to pirating got rid of any data they were bound to keep in anticipation of litigation, a Virginia federal magistrate said Friday. It seemed to U.S. Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson that Cox's issues with the spreadsheets the record labels turned over in discovery might need to be taken up before a jury, not blocked from trial through a sanction, he said at the end of Friday's two-hour hearing. "Doesn't that just go to the credibility or weight that should be given to the document,...

