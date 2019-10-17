5 Questions To Ask When Workers Get Called For Jury Duty

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A recent Fifth Circuit decision allowing a worker to pursue claims that he was illegally fired after jury service shows that missteps related to jury obligations can get employers in trouble if they're not careful. Although employees having to miss work to serve on juries is nothing new, there are still some common mistakes that employers make, like not knowing the nuances of how workers should be paid or penalizing them for missing work. Last month, the Fifth Circuit issued a ruling in a case that highlighted the latter of those potential pitfalls. It revived a worker’s suit accusing a Taco...

