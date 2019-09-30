Willkie, Simpson Thacher Guide $5.9B Warehouse Biz Deal

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 10:23 AM EDT) -- Blackstone’s real estate arm has agreed to buy industrial warehouse business Colony Industrial from private equity shop Colony Capital for $5.9 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal built by Willkie Farr and Simpson Thacher. The deal sees Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX picking up Colony Industrial, which includes 465 light industrial buildings that total roughly 60 million square feet and are spread across 26 U.S. markets, according to a statement. The warehouses owned by Colony Industrial are known as last-mile light industrial buildings, which serve as one of the final places goods or products are stored before being delivered...

