Locke Lord, Orrick Helm NextEra Unit's $1.4B Pipeline Co. Buy

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A NextEra Energy Corp. unit said Monday that it will pay $1.37 billion to acquire a company with a stake in a pipeline that helps ship natural gas from Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale to Atlantic Coast markets, in a deal guided by Locke Lord LLP and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. NextEra Energy Partners LP, the projects partnership arm of Florida-based NextEra, is picking up Meade Pipeline LLC, which owns a 39.2% share in the Central Penn pipeline, a 185-mile Pennsylvania pipeline that is part of the interstate Atlantic Sunrise pipeline system run by Williams Cos. Unit Transcontinental Pipeline Co. LLC....

