10th Circ. Ruling Is Cogent Reminder Of Employer ADA Duties

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- It has long been understood that no magic words are necessary for an employee to communicate the need for reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Unfortunately, employers continue to make mistakes when employees request changes to the manner or method in which their jobs are performed, but do not specifically request an accommodation. The most recent example of an employer that got it wrong is the employer in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit case of Mestas v. Town of Evansville,[1] discussed below. As this case demonstrates, employers must understand and appreciate when an employee’s statements...

