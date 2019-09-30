CBD Cos. Lied About Dosages, Proposed Class Action Says

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida CBD retailer and its parent companies have been hit with a proposed class action claiming their products do not contain the advertised amounts of cannabidiol, and that they are cheating customers with their false and deceptive labels. Kathryn Potter, a Miami resident, claims in Friday's complaint that products purchased from Diamond CBD had "significantly lower" amounts of CBD than what was stated on their labels. Her complaint against Diamond and its parent companies First Capital Venture Co. and PotNetwork Holdings Inc. includes one count of unjust enrichment and one count of violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade...

