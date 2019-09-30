Paul Weiss, Debevoise Drive $1.3B Deal For Infrastructure Biz

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Business Partners has agreed to pay $1.3 billion to buy a 45% stake in infrastructure services provider Brand Industrial Services from fellow private equity shop Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC, in a deal put together with help from Paul Weiss and Debevoise & Plimpton. Under the terms of the transaction, Brookfield Business Partners will pick up half of CD&R’s ownership interest in Brand Industrial Services, which does business as BrandSafway, according to a statement. The result will be both Brookfield Business Partners and CD&R each owning about 45% of BrandSafway, with BrandSafway’s management maintaining a minority interest in the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS