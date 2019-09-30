Ex-NFL Player Says Partners Locked Him Out Of Candy Co.

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A sweet business partnership between a former NFL player’s pastry shop and a confectionery in Pittsburgh has gone rancid, according to a suit filed by the player that claims he and his partner have been totally frozen out of the joint venture. Wes Lyons, who played briefly with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a wide receiver, partnered with the Fudge Farm in April along with his business partner Amber Greene. In a complaint filed Friday, the pair claim they invested $20,000 upfront and loaned the new joint venture roughly $30,000 worth of equipment from their previous cake shop business, but that over...

