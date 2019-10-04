Fraud Chief Pushes Coordination To Tackle Spiraling Crime

Law360, London (October 4, 2019, 11:06 AM BST) -- Fraud and money laundering are reaching epidemic levels in the U.K., requiring better coordination among law enforcers and more funding from government to combat the threat, the head of the country’s new command center for fighting economic crime told Law360 in an exclusive interview. Graeme Biggar, director general of Britain's National Economic Crime Centre, faces a daunting task as fraud in the U.K. resulted in £2.2 billion ($2.7 billion) in losses in 2018. Graeme Biggar, the high-ranking U.K. national security official appointed as director general of the National Economic Crime Centre in January, said tools introduced in 2017 designed to combat illicit...

