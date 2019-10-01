IP Litigation Needs Early Alice Axes, Justices Told

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Garmin, GoPro and others accused of infringing data uploading patents urged the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a Federal Circuit decision making it harder for patents to be invalidated under Alice at the motion to dismiss stage, saying it's "the kind of case that gives patent litigation a bad reputation." In a petition for writ of certiorari submitted Sept. 23 by former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal — now a Hogan Lovells partner representing Garmin — the 10 companies said they shouldn't have to face litigation accusing them of infringing "exceptionally weak patents that never should have been issued in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS