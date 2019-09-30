Spice Co. Blocks Sales Of Seasoning That Infringed TM

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Badia Spices Inc. has won a court order blocking competitor Gel Spice Co. from selling products that a Florida federal jury found infringed trademarks for Badia's signature “Sazón Completa” spice mix. In a pair of orders issued Friday in Miami, U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke granted Badia's request for a permanent injunction against Gel and denied Gel's request that she throw out the jury's verdict as unreasonable and grant a judgment in its favor or order a new trial. Judge Cooke said in her order denying Gel's motion that she found no merit in the Bayonne, New Jersey-based company's argument...

