Cooley To Steer Vir Biotechnology's $150M IPO

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Vir Biotechnology, which focuses on immunologic treatments for infectious diseases, said Monday it plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering steered by Cooley LLP. Vir Biotechnology Inc. said that it plans to offer roughly 7.1 million shares at an expected price range of $20 to $22 apiece. The clinical-stage immunology company said that it has given the underwriters a 30-day window to buy up to approximately 1.1 million additional shares at the offering price. If the underwriters exercise the option, Vir stands to raise an additional roughly $22.5 million at the midpoint of its range. Vir has applied...

