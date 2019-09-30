PTAB Cuts Down Two More Allergan Restasis Patents

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated two patents on Allergan's dry-eye drug Restasis, delivering the potential final blow to a group of patents the drugmaker sought to shield from the PTAB under the cover of tribal sovereign immunity. Deciding challenges brought by Mylan and other generic companies on Friday, PTAB found the fate of the two patents was sealed when a court found related Restasis patents were obvious. PTAB said those patents describe essentially the same inventions. "Patent owner has not persuasively identified any meaningful difference between the subject matter claimed in [these two patents] and the subject matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS