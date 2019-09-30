Abbott Worker's $9M Age-Bias Verdict Slashed To $1.1M

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Puerto Rico has reduced an $8.75 million age-bias judgment for an Abbott Labs unit manager to about $1.1 million, saying Monday the original award was "excessively generous." The employee can either accept the new figure or have a new trial, U.S. District Judge Juan Pérez-Giménez said. The judge was ruling on an October 2016 award by a jury that found that Abbott Laboratories P.R. Inc.'s Health Care Professional business unit discriminated against former national sales manager Luz González-Bermúdez because of her age and then retaliated against her for her resulting complaint. The jury awarded González $4.25 million, which was doubled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS