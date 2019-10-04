Plaintiffs Firms Follow Easy Merger Money To Federal Court

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A handful of law firms have seized an opportunity to profit from merger challenges in federal court with little scrutiny from judges, a development critics say amounts to a shakedown with little benefit beyond lining attorneys' pockets. Monteverde & Associates PC, Rigrodsky & Long PA and RM Law PC are among the plaintiffs firms flooding federal courts with lawsuits objecting to mergers or other transactions. The three firms have collectively filed more than 200 federal complaints challenging deals so far this year, according to a Law360 review of LexisNexis CourtLink data. Rather than contest the claims in court, defendants typically “moot”...

