PTAB Again Upholds Location Patent After Fed. Circ. Remand

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Friday again upheld claims in a Conversant Wireless location mapping patent, months after the Federal Circuit faulted the board for not considering Google and LG’s main argument in the challenge. The patent was back at the PTAB after the Federal Circuit in November threw out a previous board decision that found Google and LG had not shown various claims are anticipated or obvious. The court said the PTAB’s analysis was incomplete and failed to address a key argument. Taking a hard look at that argument Friday — in a decision that was over twice as...

