Ecuador Must Pay $450M Following Oil Profits Fight

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Ecuador must pay a Bahamian oil company nearly $450 million to resolve a more than 10-year-old dispute over the allocation of profits from two oil blocks in the Amazon, but the energy company owes nearly $55 million to pay for environmental cleanup, an international tribunal has ruled. Having already determined that Ecuador was liable in the dispute back in 2014, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal concluded Friday that the country should pay Perenco Ecuador Ltd. $448.82 million in damages, plus interest. The claim relates to a 99% "windfall levy" contained in a regulation known as Law 42...

