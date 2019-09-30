USPTO Wants To Nix Class Claims Over Secret Patent Reviews

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is pushing to end a proposed class action over its secret program for flagging “sensitive” patent applications, telling a D.C. federal court that the lawsuit is based on a misunderstanding of how the now-defunct program worked. In a motion to dismiss Thursday, the USPTO told the court that it should toss a lawsuit brought in June by two inventors who claimed they and many others were harmed by the agency's failure to indicate when certain patent applications were flagged for further review under its Sensitive Application Warning System program. The USPTO's omission of information about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS