Shops Say Mass. Vaping Ban Undercuts FDA's Authority

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Three Massachusetts vape shop owners have sued the commonwealth over Gov. Charlie Baker's four-month ban on vaping products, arguing the federal government has already greenlighted these products and that a freeze will only make any public health crisis worse. The suit, filed Sunday, follows the governor's sweeping temporary ban imposed last week on all so-called electronic nicotine delivery systems, as well as on cannabis vaping products. The three businesses, Mass Dynamics LLC, Boston Vapor LLC and Vick's Vape Shop, say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already regulated and approved ENDS products, preempting the governor's emergency moratorium. The businesses said...

