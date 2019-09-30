Qualcomm Looks To Trim ParkerVision's Wireless Patent Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm Inc. has urged a Florida federal judge to trim two of four patent claims in an infringement lawsuit brought by ParkerVision Inc., arguing the wireless technology company is simply "taking another bite at the apple" after a judge tossed ParkerVision's $173 million trial win over related claims. A maker of radio-frequency technologies used in wireless communications devices, ParkerVision made headlines in 2013 when a Florida jury found that Qualcomm infringed some of its patents and awarded ParkerVision $173 million. But after the trial judge tossed the verdict, ParkerVision filed another infringement suit against Qualcomm, and Qualcomm argued in its motion...

