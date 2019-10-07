Justices Deny Designer's Challenge To NY's Intangibles Tax

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear designer Sam Edelman's challenge to New York's taxation of dual-resident intangible income without providing an offsetting credit. The court declined to hear the petition of Edelman and his wife, Louise, as well as one from another couple, Richard Chamberlain and Martha Crum, all of whom are domiciled in Connecticut but also are considered statutory residents of New York because they spend at least 183 days a year there. Edelman and the other petitioners had argued that New York's tax regime, under which the couples did not receive a credit for taxes paid to Connecticut...

