Principal Of Crypto Co. Indicted In $7M Bitcoin Scheme

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York returned a criminal indictment against a man accused of orchestrating a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme in which he received $7 million from clients to purchase bitcoin that he never obtained, prosecutors announced Monday. Jon Barry Thompson was indicted on commodities and wire fraud charges, and his case has been assigned to Judge Edgardo Ramos. The U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission later on Monday sued Thompson over the same activity and seeks monetary penalties, disgorgement, restitution, registration and trading bans, and a permanent injunction against violating CFTC regulations and the Commodities Exchange...

