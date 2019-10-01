Ex-Nuke Site Worker Gets $1.5M After Rehire Was Denied

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in South Carolina has awarded $1.5 million to a veteran employee of a decades-long nuclear cleanup project, agreeing she was punished for alerting managers about racism in the workplace. The jury in Aiken, South Carolina, on Friday awarded $475,000 in ordinary damages and $1 million in punitive damages to Adrienne W. Saulsberry, who had been with Savannah River Remediation LLC for 23 years — the last five as a manager — until she was let go during a budget squeeze in 2013. Saulsberry said the company then refused to rehire her — even choosing less qualified applicants —...

