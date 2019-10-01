Chinese Solar Exporter Sues Over Commerce's Duty Rates

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- One of the largest Chinese manufacturers of solar panels has sued the federal government in the U.S. Court of International Trade, alleging it used adverse facts incorrectly to calculate countervailing duties on solar cells. Jinko Solar Co. Ltd. said in a complaint on Friday that the U.S. Department of Commerce was wrong to have imposed a final countervailing tariff rate of 12.76% and a 5.46% ad valorem tax in an administrative review after the Chinese government allegedly failed to provide the department with information about its export buyer's credit program. The company said that it gave Commerce all the information needed...

