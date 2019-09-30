NextEra Loses Bid To Recover $60M In Fees From EFH Ch. 11

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- NextEra can't recover $60 million in administrative expenses it claimed it was owed by bankrupt Energy Future Holdings Corp. in connection with a scuttled deal to purchase the energy company’s assets, a Delaware federal judge ruled Monday. In a brief memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews affirmed a Delaware bankruptcy judge’s August 2018 dismissal of the $60 million claim for costs that Florida-based NextEra Energy Inc. said it incurred while seeking regulatory approval for its failed $9.8 billion acquisition of Energy Future’s 80% stake in Oncor Electric Delivery Co. LLC. When other factors were considered, the enterprise market value...

