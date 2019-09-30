Solera Insurers Can Go Straight To Del. Justices In $39M Fight

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge has allowed insurers for Solera to immediately seek the state high court’s review of her decision allowing the software company to pursue $39 million in coverage for costs it incurred in a stockholder challenge to its buyout by Vista Equity Partners, noting that the ruling set precedent on two key insurance issues. In a Friday order, Delaware Superior Court Judge Abigail LeGrow granted a joint motion for interlocutory appeal filed by a host of Solera Holdings Inc.'s excess directors-and-officers insurers, including Chubb Ltd. units Federal Insurance Co. and Ace American Insurance Co. The decision lets the insurers immediately...

