Mozambique Says Oxy-Total Gas Deal To Yield $880M In Tax

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- French oil major Total said Monday it has completed the $3.9 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum’s 26.5% stake in a liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, a deal the African country’s president expects will bring $880 million in tax revenue. Houston-based Occidental Petroleum, which sold the LNG stake as part of its $55 billion takeover of Anadarko, another Texas company, also confirmed in a statement Monday that the deal closed Aug. 8. It had been announced in May. The Total and Occidental confirmations followed a statement Friday by the president of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, that his country expected to reap $880...

