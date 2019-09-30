Scalia Takes Over As Trump's Latest Labor Dept. Chief

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Former Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attorney Eugene Scalia was sworn in Monday as labor secretary, officially replacing Alex Acosta, who recently left the Trump administration amid a public outcry over his handling of a years-old case involving sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Flanked by President Donald Trump and over a dozen family members, Scalia was administered the oath of office by Vice President Mike Pence during a brief Oval Office ceremony that took place days after the Senate voted 53-44 to confirm him. "You expressed to me your commitment to American workers and to our economy, and I will bear those...

