9th Circ. Asked To Halt Logging In Mt. Hood National Forest

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- After failing to convince an Oregon federal judge to block a logging and road-building project in the Mount Hood National Forest, environmentalists have asked the Ninth Circuit to reverse the decision allowing the Trump administration to proceed with its plan. The organizations — Bark, Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild — asserted in a filing Friday that the Forest Service's approval of the thinning project, which would clear more than 11,000 acres of land, warrants "judicial scrutiny" and asked that the appeals court examine whether the agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act and National Forest Management Act. The groups also urged...

