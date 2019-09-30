Gov't Mulls Changes To Abortion Policy For Migrant Teens

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is considering revising a policy that allows it to inform parents or potential sponsors when minors in immigration custody become pregnant or choose to have abortions, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing Monday. Both the American Civil Liberties Union — which is representing a class of pregnant immigrant minors who are in government custody — and the DOJ agreed to pause the case over migrant teenagers' abortion rights until January 2020 while the government mulls changing its parental notification policy. The government also agreed not to reveal a migrant teenager's pregnancy or abortion decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS