Baker McKenzie Adds Ex-McDermott Atty To Tax Practice

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has brought on an ex-McDermott Will & Emery LLP attorney as a partner in its North America tax practice, highlighting his experience in the technology sector as a valuable addition to the firm. Mark Yopp, who joined the firm Sept. 17, brings experience in identifying and addressing the state and local implications of new technologies, such as digital goods and services, cloud computing and digital marketplaces, the firm said. Yopp told Law360 on Thursday that the dynamic nature of Baker McKenzie’s growing state and local practice, as well as the firm’s capability in federal and international tax, made the...

