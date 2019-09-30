Steelworkers Pension Fund Gets $96M Over Renco Unit's Sale

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Renco Group Inc. owed the Steelworkers Pension Trust a total of $96.5 million in pension liabilities, interest, penalties and attorney fees after an arbitrator found that a transaction to temporarily bail out three steel mills was structured so the company could duck its pension withdrawal liabilities, a Pennsylvania federal judge said in a pair of rulings on related cases Monday. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon said an arbitrator was right to rule that Renco had an ulterior motive of avoiding liability for covering $78.7 million in subsidiary RG Steel retirees' future pension benefits when it changed the structure of a deal...

