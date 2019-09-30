Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Steelworkers Pension Fund Gets $96M Over Renco Unit's Sale

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Renco Group Inc. owed the Steelworkers Pension Trust a total of $96.5 million in pension liabilities, interest, penalties and attorney fees after an arbitrator found that a transaction to temporarily bail out three steel mills was structured so the company could duck its pension withdrawal liabilities, a Pennsylvania federal judge said in a pair of rulings on related cases Monday.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon said an arbitrator was right to rule that Renco had an ulterior motive of avoiding liability for covering $78.7 million in subsidiary RG Steel retirees' future pension benefits when it changed the structure of a deal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®