NRA Can't Use NDA To Block Investigation, New York Says

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Monday sought to compel the National Rifle Association's onetime advertiser to hand over records despite the company’s concerns that the disclosure might prompt an NRA lawsuit, arguing that the gun group is obstructing its investigation. The attorney general filed a petition in New York state court to force Ackerman McQueen Inc. to comply with its subpoena "without the need to allow the NRA to pre-review and approve any information" or otherwise fail to deliver the requested documents over concerns that the advertiser would run afoul of a nondisclosure agreement by handing the materials over to the...

