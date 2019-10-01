DOI Didn't Offer Enough Logging In Ore., Judge Says

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior did not sell enough timber harvesting rights in Oregon in violation of Congress' mandate, a D.C. federal judge has ruled, siding with lumber companies. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon said on Sunday that the Bureau of Land Management was required to offer a certain amount of timber for sale each year but fell short. Judge Leon sided with the Starfire Lumber Co. and South Coast Lumber Co., deciding the Oregon and California Railroad and Coos Bay Wagon Road Grant Lands Act of 1937, or O&C Act, included clear language that forced the government's hand....

