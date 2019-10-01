Pa. Pharmacy Still Can't Shed Horizon's $10M Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey's $10 million fraud suit against an allegedly unlicensed Pennsylvania mail-order pharmacy has survived a second dismissal bid after a federal judge determined it was too soon to say if new defendants had been added to the complaint past a statutory deadline. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp rejected Focus Express Mail Pharmacy Inc.'s argument on Monday that Horizon's latest assertion — that the pharmacy paid salaries to "phantom employees" who did nothing — was launched well past the six-year statute of limitations for fraud claims given that Horizon paid out its final reimbursement to...

