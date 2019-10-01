NLRB Rejects Challenge To T-Mobile Complaint Program

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT) -- A T-Mobile USA Inc. program in which it designated individuals to gather employees' workplace gripes and share them with management during a union organizing campaign wasn't illegal, since it functioned essentially as a "suggestion box" to obtain workers' feedback, the National Labor Relations Board ruled. A three-member NLRB panel held Monday that the wireless service provider's national program called "T-Voice," which was created in 2015 during an ongoing union organizing drive, wasn't an illegal company-dominated labor organization and wasn't used to illegally solicit workers' grievances. The board's ruling upended a 2017 decision by NLRB Administrative Law Judge Sharon Levinson Steckler that...

