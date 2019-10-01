AmEx Says 1 Global Receiver Can't Get Back $2.7M

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- American Express is asking a Florida federal court to dismiss an attempt by the receiver in the alleged 1 Global Capital LLC Ponzi scheme to claw back $2.7 million in credit card payments, saying there are no allegations it did a "single thing wrong." In a filing Monday, American Express Co. argued that receiver Jon Sale has no standing to file the suit to recover the money supposedly paid to cover the personal expenses of 1 Global's ex-CEO and had not connected the payments to the alleged Ponzi scheme or established there had been a Ponzi scheme at all. The company...

