Aetna, AARP Beat Ex-Worker's Disability Benefits Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has thrown out an ex-AARP worker's suit accusing Aetna Life Insurance Co. and the AARP Benefits Committee of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying him long-term disability benefits following a stroke. In her order Monday, U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson granted the companies summary judgment in the ERISA Act suit from Kim Keister, who had worked as an executive editor for the AARP. The judge said a memorandum with her reasoning for the decision will come "shortly, absent unforeseen circumstances." Keister filed his suit against Aetna and the AARP Benefits Committee in October...

