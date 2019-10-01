Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Show Me Emission Controls At Missouri Plants, Judge Says

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists scored a victory in a protracted legal fight with a coal plant operator when a Missouri federal judge ordered the energy supplier to carry out emission controls long sought by the federal government at two coal-fired plants, warning he'll be watching to make sure the company demonstrates compliance.

Ameren Corp. was ordered Monday to comply with Clean Air Act requirements at its Rush Island and Labadie sites in Missouri, capping a trial this year over whether Ameren had done enough to comply with the CAA during major expansions of its coal-burning capacity.

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel said the...

