Watchdog Probes Thomas Cook's Accounting After Collapse

Law360, London (October 1, 2019, 9:28 AM BST) -- Britain's accounting watchdog opened an investigation Tuesday into the last audit of Thomas Cook, adding to regulatory scrutiny into the travel giant's collapse last month from a lack of funds. Thomas Cook was placed into liquidation in September after it failed to raise another £200 million ($245 million) in government aid, leaving vacationers stranded. (AP) The Financial Reporting Council said it would look into the audit for the year ending Sept. 30, 2018, prepared by Ernst & Young as it examines the accounting firm's role in signing off Thomas Cook Group PLC's accounts. The regulator could fine EY and penalize individual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS