Kathmandu Hits The Beach With $263M Rip Curl Purchase

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- New Zealand outdoor apparel retailer Kathmandu is coming down out of the mountains to purchase iconic Australian surfing brand Rip Curl for $236 million, a move that aims to diversify Kathmandu's product line and extend its global reach. In a statement Monday, Kathmandu said the acquisition will make it a $625 million company and balance out its revenue stream by adding Rip Curl's summer and beach-centric gear to a product line that currently focuses heavily on winter and outdoor apparel. Rip Curl is the last of Australia's big three surfing companies to fall to foreign ownership, after Quicksilver and Billabong were...

