Reporters Demand Access To Puerto Rico Finance Docs

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A group of Puerto Rican journalists has asked a federal court to rule that the island’s financial oversight board is bound by the island’s constitution to open its records to the public. In a filing in Puerto Rico’s district court Monday, Centro de Periodismo Investigativo asked for a ruling that the Financial Oversight and Management Board must comply with a records request the group made in August. “The board, as an organism ‘within’ the government of Puerto Rico, has a ministerial duty to comply with the constitution of Puerto Rico with respect to the public nature of the information and documents...

